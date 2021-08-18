Spain: Movistar+ extends Serie A rights

Movistar+ has extended its agreement with Serie A, the Italian top flight football league, for a further three seasons, through to 2023/24.

In a press statement, Movistar+ said it has “established itself as a key ally in the sustainability of sport. Agreements with the leading national and international sports partners (UEFA, LaLiga, RFEF, ACB, NBA, etc.) underline Movistar+ as the best possible link between fans and the finest sporting spectacles”.



Movistar+ closed the deal with Infront Sports & Media, which exclusively distributes the rights of Serie A around the world.