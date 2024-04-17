Spain: Movistar Plus launches low cost football promo

Spain’s Movistar Plus has launched a low cost offer whereby all subscribers to Fusión or MiMovistar will be able to watch all LaLiga, LaLiga Hypermotion (second division), Champions League and Europa League content between now until August 31st for a one-off payment of €30.

Under this promotion, subscribers will save €150 as the package usually costs €45 a month. From September 1st, the platform will apply the regular fee of €45 a month.

The matches will be offered by Movistar Plus and DAZN LaLiga, as well as through the website and via the Movistar Plus+ app.

Ket dates on the calendar include the Champions League semi-finals (April 30th, May 7th) and final (June 1st), the Europe League final (May 22nd), Real Madrid vs Barcelona in LaLiga (April 21st) and the start of the 2024/24 LaLiga season in early August.