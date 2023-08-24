DAZN, WBD extend deal to 2026

DAZN and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) have renewed their contract until 2026 whereby the streaming platform will be offering Eurosport 1 HD and 2 HD in five of its European markets: Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The deal includes the transmission of top sports events in tennis, cycling and moto racing, among others such as Roland Garros and Australia Open, French football League, cycling competitions like La Vuelta, Tour de France Giro; Formula E and Le Mans 24 hour.

In Spain, DAZN also offers five football matches from La Liga every week, Formula One, MotoGP, Premier League, Liga F, UEFA Women’s Champions League and boxing.

DAZN has raised prices in Spain in two packages Esencial and Total: