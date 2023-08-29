AEW: All In London sets multiple records

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that the pay-per-view event AEW: All In London on August 27th set multiple records across the professional wrestling industry. The event, which was broadcast worldwide, saw 81,035 fans from more than 70 countries converge on Wembley Stadium in London, marking the largest crowd in history to ever attend a pro wrestling event in Europe.

In addition, AEW: All In London became AEW’s highest grossing event ever and one of the largest pro wrestling gates of all time, generating more than $10 million.

In the UK, the show – which was headlined by MJF vs Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship – will air in its entirety on ITV4 on August 31st.

At the culmination of the event, AEW announced that it will return to Wembley Stadium on August 25th 2024.

“AEW: All In London marked a monumental achievement, and showed the world that AEW is not only here to stay, but also a formidable force worldwide,” commented Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “This success wouldn’t have been possible without our incredible roster and talented staff, as well as our colleagues at [Warner Bros Discovery], who passionately believe in the AEW brand as much as I do, and our amazing partners at Wembley Stadium, Live Nation UK and ITV who worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality.

Khan added: “Most importantly, we thank AEW’s incredibly loyal fans, many of whom travelled to London from around the world to be part of the event, and have been with us from the beginning. We celebrate this long-awaited moment with all of you and look forward to our return to Wembley Stadium in 2024, where we will once again make history.”