Amazon Prime Video Channels for India

Amazon has launched Prime Video Channels in India, aimed at providing Prime members access to a slate of content from a diverse set of video streaming services.

Prime Video Channels, acting as an intermediary, will allow Prime members in India the option for add-on subscriptions of popular OTT services and stream their content on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

At launch, Prime Video Channels will give Prime members the option to watch global and local content including thousands of shows, movies, reality TV, documentaries etc., from eight video-streaming services including discovery+, Lionsgate Play, DocuBay, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, manoramaMAX and ShortsTV – each accessible with respective add-on subscriptions. Customers therefore will need to pay only for the service they choose. At launch, Prime members can enjoy a special introductory annual subscription offer made available by the OTT channel partners.

“At Amazon, we have always focused on improving access, experience and selection for our customers,” remarked Gaurav Gandhi, Country Manager, Amazon Prime Video, India. “Over the last four years, we have continuously strived to entertain and delight our customers by programming in 10 languages, making available Exclusive and Original content from India and around the world and by ensuring a world class streaming experience across screens. All of this has made Amazon Prime Video the most loved premium streaming service with viewership from 99 per cent of India’s pin-codes. With the launch of Prime Video Channels, we now take the next big step in our journey to entertain India by creating a video entertainment marketplace – first of its kind in India – which will not only delight our customers by giving them even more entertainment choices, but also benefit the OTT Channel partners who collaborate with us to leverage Prime Video’s distribution, reach and tech infrastructure.”

“As content choices explode, a single interface for discovery, streaming and payments, is a key need for customers and we aim to solve for this with the launch of Prime Video Channels,” added Chaitanya Divan, Head Prime Video Channels, Amazon Prime Video. “Prime Video Channels arrives in India after having successfully launched in 11 countries. Our choice of OTT partners for Prime Video Channels is reflective of our diverse and discerning customers’ entertainment needs and interest areas. The launch marks our effort to collaboratively grow the video streaming segment in the country. We look forward to increasing the selection of entertainment even further, with additional channel partners joining in the next few months.”

Prime members will be able to watch subscribed Prime Video Channels on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.

Prime Video is available in India at no extra cost with Prime membership for ₹999 annually.