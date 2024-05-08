RTL Q1 boosted by ad revenues, streaming

RTL Group’s total advertising revenue increased by 10.1 per cent YoY to €686 million, of which €528 million represented TV advertising revenue, €80 million digital advertising revenue and €77 million radio, print and other advertising revenue.

RTL Group’s content revenue, generated by the Group’s global content business, Fremantle, was down 9.2 per cent to €395 million, attributed to timing effects in the UK, Italy and Germany. In Q2 2024, Fremantle will deliver major productions such as the second season of The Responder and the new real-time thriller series Nightsleeper for the BBC in the UK as well as season 19 of America’s Got Talent for NBC and Race To Survive: New Zealand for the USA Network in the US.

Streaming revenue was up 41 per cent YoY to €86 million, driven by a significantly higher number of paying subscribers and increased subscription prices in Germany.

RTL Group’s distribution revenue was up 8.6 per cent YoY to €88 million.

TV markets

RTL Group estimates that net TV advertising markets were up in Germany and France in the first quarter of 2024. A summary is shown below, including estimates of net TV advertising market growth rates and the audience shares in the main target audience group.