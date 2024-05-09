Euras Films founder: “Sony Paramount merger will harm UK film”

Sarudzayi Marufu, executive producer and founder of Euras Films, has warned that M&A deals in the US media and entertainment sector could significantly harm the financial viability of grassroots film productions in the UK.

Marufu’s statement follows Sony’s $26 billion bid for Paramount, which if successful, would make the Japanese conglomerate a majority shareholder. Paramount has been affected by strikes from Hollywood writers and actors, a weak advertising market, and falling cable subscriptions in the US. The deal would join a succession of media mega-deals, including Warner Bros’ merger with Discovery and Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

But Marufu, whose independent film All the Wives in Attics was selected for awards at global film festivals, believes that the recent surge in M&A activity could have a direct impact on grassroots productions in the UK. She believes that the UK’s visual TV and film sectors are already too dependent on US-based companies for productions. And cites the economic factors that led to Paramount’s drop in performance, including the 2023 Writers’ Strikes, as examples of the UK sector’s overreliance on the US.