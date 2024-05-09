Switzerland: FightBox on Quickline

SPI International, a Canal+ company, has announced the launch of its FightBox channel in partnership with Quickline, a telecommunication and entertainment service provider in Switzerland. The agreement brings FightBox to Quickline’s audience, offering an array of combat sports programming as part of the sports pack.

“We are delighted to partner with Quickline to bring FightBox to their audience. Combat sports have a dedicated and passionate fan base, and we are excited to provide Quickline subscribers with access to thrilling events and exclusive content through the FightBox channel,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

FightBox presents a compilation of some of the finest combat sports from around the globe all in one place. The channel offers exclusive content, live events, and weekly programming in some 30 combat disciplines, including MMA, boxing, wrestling, karate, kickboxing, taekwondo, capoeira, judo and jiu-jitsu, among other sports.

Roland Kopf, Product Manager TV Quickline, added: “We are very pleased about this collaboration with SPI International. The FightBox channel is the ideal addition to our sports package. It offers a very large selection for TV viewers interested in martial arts.”