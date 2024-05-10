NAGRA, Samsung expand TVKey Cloud to India’s GTPL Hathway

GTPL Hathway, the Indian MSO, has announced the launch of Linear Television content on connected TVs through TVKey Cloud, a joint solution developed by NAGRA and Samsung. Compatibility with a range of Samsung Connected TVs (2023-year models and soon to be launched 2024 year models) including Ultra HD, OLED, QLED & NeoQLED, ensures a wide range of potential users that can benefit from this service.

The integration of TVKey into GTPL’s offerings provides a new channel to market, accessed via the consumer’s TV remote control. This integration allows GTPL subscribers to access secure premium content using TVKey’s on-chip security, ensuring a high level of content protection.

Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director at GTPL, commented: “With more consumers choosing to watch content through their connected TVs, GTPL’s addition of TVKey to deliver linear TV content offers consumers the convenience of complimenting linear TV services along with streaming services thus ensuring that maximum value is delivered to subscribers. Our long-standing relationship with NAGRA has made this innovation possible and is central to our strategy of reaching subscribers in new ways with a consistent user experience across all devices. We look forward to working with Samsung on more collaborations which can add value to our consumers.”

Jointly defined by NAGRA and Samsung, TVkey Cloud delivers an intuitive user experience with security built into the connected TV chipset to protect long-term content investments.

“We are looking forward to support GTPL with this latest addition to their service and together introduce TVkey to the Indian market,” said Nancy Goldberg, Executive Vice President and CMO at NAGRA. “As GTPL continues to evolve its business to match changing consumer behaviors, TVkey Cloud is a proven solution to secure content and enable a sophisticated viewing.”