S4C appoints Angell as Head of Entertainment and Factual

S4C has appointed Beth Angell as the new Head of Entertainment and Factual Entertainment. She will start her new role with the Welsh language broadcaster in June.

Angell is an experienced producer who has worked as a series producer and senior producer for several of Wales’ leading production companies. Her work spans numerous genres including entertainment, comedy and music, and was recently series producer and director on S4C’s reality series Tanwen & Ollie. Angell’s credits also include S4C’s successful community-based project series Prosiect Pum Mil, Iaith ar Daith, S4C’s coverage of the Urdd Eisteddfod, Wales’ annual youth festival, and coverage of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

She takes over from Elen Rhys, who after almost a decade, has decided to leave S4C in July.

Angell said: “It’s very exciting time to be joining the team at S4C and I look forward to the challenge. In my thirty years working on entertainment programmes I’ve learnt so much from some brilliant mentors who have helped me on my journey to get to this role. I’d like to thank S4C for this opportunity to work for a broadcaster that I value and respect so much, and hope that my enthusiasm will be a valuable contribution to the industry in Wales.”

Geraint Evans, S4C Interim Chief Content Officer, added: “We are excited to announce that Beth Angell will be joining S4C, starting her new role next month. Beth will be an excellent addition to the commissioning team, and she brings with her a wealth of experience and creative ideas. I’d also like to pay tribute to Elen Rhys for her creativity, passion and dedication to the role over the last 9 years, and we wish her well for the future.”