India: JioCinema adds anime slate

JioCinema, the Indian streaming platform, has bolstered its content offerings with anew Anime slate. JioCinema is now home to top Anime shows, and the launch will be headlined by the global simulcast of Season 4 of Demon Slayer.

JioCinema Premium members will have unlimited access to the Anime Hub, with plans starting at Rs 29 (€0.32) per month.

The anime slate includes action comedy Spy X Family; classroom chaos in Assassination Classroom; supernatural action-comedy Mob Psycho 100; time-traveling drama Tokyou Revengers; fantasy adventure Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun; psychological thriller Welcome to the Elite; mystery series The Junji Ito Maniac and many more.

With an aim of growing the Otaku (anime fan) community in India, the offering is available in an ad-free experience with offline viewing options.

Speaking on the launch, a JioCinema Spokesperson said: “JioCinema Premium’s consumer-first approach has opened access to high-quality and diverse content for audiences across India. Our latest offering, Anime Hub offers a world of content that will keep anime fans entertained. From simulcast real-time global releases to hundreds of hours of top Anime titles, we are confident that JioCinema’s Anime Hub will grow to become a destination of choice for anime fans in India.”