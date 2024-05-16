BT at “inflection point” of long-term strategy

BT Group has reported its FY numbers. Revenue stood at £20.8 billion (€24.2bn), up 1 per cent YoY, and adjusted revenue at £20.8 billion, up 2 per cent on a pro forma basis attributed to price increases and fibre-enabled product sales in Openreach, increased service revenue in Consumer with annual contractual price rises being aided by higher roaming and increased FTTP connections, and partly offset by legacy product declines and a one-off revenue adjustment in Business.



Allison Kirkby, Chief Executive, commented: “BT Group built and connected customers to our next generation networks at record speed and efficiency over the past year, while continuing to grow revenue and EBITDA. Having passed peak capex on our full fibre broadband rollout and achieved our £3 billion cost and service transformation programme a year ahead of schedule, we’ve now reached the inflection point on our long-term strategy. This delivery and greater capex efficiency gives us the confidence to provide new guidance for significantly increased short term cash flow and sets out a path to more than double our normalised free cash flow over the next five years. This enhanced cash flow allows us to increase our dividend for FY24 by 3.9 per cent to 8 pence per share. We’re also setting a further £3 billion of gross annualised cost savings to be reached by the end of FY29.”

“As we move into the next phase of BT Group’s transformation, we are sharpening our focus to be better for our customers and the country, by accelerating the modernisation of our operations, and by exploring options to optimise our global business. This will create a simpler BT Group, fully focused on connecting the UK, and well positioned to generate significant growth for all our stakeholders,” added Kirby.

FY highlights include:

FTTP build rate accelerated to 1 millio premises passed in the quarter, a record 78k per week. FTTP footprint now over 14 million premises with a further 6 million where initial build is underway; on track to reach 25 million by December 2026. Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has notified Openreach of its preferred bidder status for Project Gigabit cross-regional supplier contract.

Commenting on the results, Neil Shah, Executive Director of Content and Strategy at Edison Group, said: BT Group’s reported £20.8 billion revenue, up 1 per cent from the previous year, with its consumer revenue showing adjust revenue growth of 4 per cent and showing strong operational performance. Its FTTP base grew to 683k during the year; up 18 per cent year-on-year. However, its business financial performance continued to be impacted, showing pressure reflecting higher input costs and legacy declines, showing 2 per cent decline in adjusted revenue. This was offset by cost transformation and growth in Small & Medium Business (SMB) and Security.”

“This year, BT faced strong geopolitical tension, with conflict in the Middle East region amplifying a wide range of potential impacts, including disruption to suppliers, higher energy costs and increased cyber security threats. This is expected to be a continued risk factor in the future. Moving forward, BT Group’s new guidance for increased short term cash flow and outlook show its desire to deliver consistent growth. BT Group has announced its plans to focus on the UK on the business side, focusing on strong commercial opportunities in the growth of the international secure multicloud market. It will be interesting to see the impact of continued geopolitical tensions, changing technology and other operational costs on BT’s growth,” added Shah.