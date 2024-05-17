DISH TV, Hughes debut bundled offering

DISH Network and Hughes Network Systems, both EchoStar companies, have unveiled a new bundled service offering that brings the power of DISH satellite TV together with Hughesnet satellite Internet to create what they describe as a superior solution in TV and Internet for rural America.

With this bundle, they say that rural consumers – who are too often overlooked and left with limited options – can watch top-rated programming on their televisions, plus enjoy the benefits of a high-speed Internet connection no matter where they live.

“Our mission at DISH has always been to serve rural America and change the way the world communicates, and now that focus is supercharged,” said Gary Schanman, executive vice president and group president, DISH Video Services. We have more capabilities than ever before, more products, more services, and powerful brands that complement one another, providing our customers with more options no matter where they live.”

The new Hughesnet service plans in the bundle are powered by JUPITER 3, the commercial communications satellite, with speeds of up to 100 Mbps, unlimited data and powerful Wi-Fi, allowing customers to now enjoy video streaming, music downloads, video conferencing, gaming, and more.

“With the combination of Hughes and DISH technologies, innovation, and leadership focused on rural American homes, we are more strategically aligned, and the customer remains at the center of what we do,” said Paul Gaske, chief operating officer, Hughes. “Rural customers have traditionally had limited options for TV and Internet in rural America. DISH and Hughes are solving those hurdles by further advancing connectivity in rural communities to provide the best value in TV and Internet.”

New customers who take advantage of the bundle by adding and maintaining both DISH TV and Hughesnet Internet services, will receive a $5 (€4.61) monthly savings off each service.