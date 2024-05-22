ESPN extends FA Cup rights in US

ESPN has reached an agreement with the English Football Association (FA) for the media rights to the Emirates FA Cup in the US for the next four seasons, 2024-’25 through 2027-’28. The agreement extends ESPN+’s position as the exclusive home of 79 Emirates FA Cup matches each season, beginning with the First Round and running through to the Final at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The agreement includes the FA Community Shield, the annual season-opening match between the latest Emirates FA Cup winners and Premier League titleholders which will also stream exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN+ has been the exclusive home of the Emirates FA Cup in the US since the 2018-’19 season. The renewal agreement was brokered by the competition’s media rights partner in the United States, IMG.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the FA and to offer fans in the United States the best European cup competitions and domestic leagues in the sport,” said Tim Bunnell, Senior Vice President, Programming and Acquisition, ESPN. “The Emirates FA Cup is an iconic, historic, and resonant competition, and offering it as part of the robust content offering on ESPN+ continues to make the platform a must-have for soccer fans.”

James Gray, The FA’s Commercial Director, commented: “It’s an exciting time for soccer in the US, with the game’s growth evident for all to see, and the FIFA World Cup in North America on the horizon. ESPN have been our valued partner for many years, so we’re really happy that they will continue to share the unique stories of the Emirates FA Cup with their audiences until 2028.”

Hillary Mandel, Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial, Americas for IMG’s media business, added: “The Emirates FA Cup remains a key event on ESPN+ and this deal demonstrates the ongoing appeal for one of soccer’s most prestigious cup competitions, which continues to grow. We’re pleased to extend the successful partnership with ESPN so fans in the US can continue to watch their favorite teams and players.”

On May 25th, ESPN+ will exclusively carry the second-straight Manchester Derby Emirates FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United, live from Wembley Stadium.