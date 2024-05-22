Fremantle makes multiple hires

Fremantle has appointed Matt Katrosar as its new Senior Vice President of Global Ad Sales and Strategy, based in Los Angeles, reporting to Jens Richter, CEO, Commercial and International. In the newly created role, Katrosar will be responsible for driving FAST and AVoD channels, broadcast, social and content revenue growth.

Katrosar joins Fremantle from Telly where he worked as Strategic Advisor and previously the Head of Strategic Partnerships, Advertising and Data. Prior to this, he served as Vice President of Sales for Paramount Global where he led Streaming and Programmatic Sales. Across his 20+ years Katrosar has worked at CBS, Pluto TV and Viacom.

Following the appointment of Laura Florence to the role of SVP Global Channels, reporting into Richter, Fremantle continues to expand the Global Channels division with three additional appointments. Keith Goss joins Fremantle as Senior Director, Global Digital Operations Services, based in Los Angeles; James Meyer as Director, Global Channels Distribution and Partnerships, based in London; and Liat Abada as Director, Global Platform Partnerships, based in New York.

Goss joins from Roku where he worked for six years, most recently as Operations Manager of the Linear Operations Team, where he was a key player in operationalising Roku’s ground-breaking foray into FAST, linear and live spaces – launching over 375 FAST and linear channels. In his role, he will oversee the digital distribution and content operation pipelines across Fremantle’s growing Global Channels group.

Meyer joins from ITV Studios in London and Los Angeles where he worked for 11 years, most recently as Director of Digital Distribution and previously as Senior Manager. While there, he launched their FAST and AVoD distribution business. Meyer’s role will see him support the sales and Global Channels team with the planning and optimisation of FAST channels.

Abada joins from VIZIO where she worked on Content, Partner, and Platform Marketing for WatchFree+, and prior to that, ION Television and Scripps Networks where she was the Director/Head of Distribution and Partner Marketing. In her new role, Abada will be working closely with platform partners to highlight and showcase the successful Fremantle suite of channels and iconic programming.

Richter commented: “We are delighted Matt (Katrosar) will be joining the Commercial and International team in this newly-created role. With Matt’s extensive experience in the US and internationally, he will be pivotal in the expansion of the Channels team, which will continue to drive Fremantle’s growth and success in this business area. I would also like to welcome Keith (Goss), James (Meyer) and Liat (Abada) who together will further enhance the success of the Global Channels group and underlines our investment and focus on this important growth area.”

Katrosar added: “I am excited to be joining Fremantle and look forward to using this opportunity to accelerate the growth of the Global Channels team and amplify its success on a greater scale. It’s an honor to become part of this division at such an exciting time for the business and continue to develop our strong reputation in the direct-to-consumer space.”