Bedrock powers new M6+ platform

Bedrock, the leading European streaming tech company, is powering M6+, the new supercharged AVoD streaming platform by Groupe M6, now available for free across all devices in France.

Following the unveiling of M6’s revamped streaming ambition in early March, Bedrock promptly delivered M6+ to the French public, with new branding and outstanding user-centric features on a highly-scalable platform.

This launch marks a significant milestone in the French media market by featuring new interactive live viewing, seamless audio experience, and a vertical video player for stories, all available for free on an AVoD model.

Through its free universal distribution to French audiences across all ecosystems, users now have the freedom to enjoy content anytime, anywhere on 15 new devices — previously exclusive to paid users of 6play max.

M6+ is currently distributed through set-top box providers, such as Orange, Bouygues Telecom, and Free and now integrates with Smart TV brands and other OTT devices like Samsung, LG, Hisense, Philips, Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. The platform is also available on all Apple iOS and Android devices, and soon, it will extend its reach to in-car entertainment systems.

Leveraging Bedrock’s pioneering technology, M6+ redefines the way users discover and engage within its ever-expanding library of over 30,000 hours of audio and video content, including an additional 10,000 hours of exclusive programming. The platform offers a variety of features, such as the upcoming release of a generative AI-powered search engine, empowering users to personalise their streaming journey and creating a truly immersive experience.

This collaboration with Bedrock reinforces M6’s investment in streaming technology to significantly contribute to their goals of doubling programme consumption and tripling streaming revenue by 2028, solidifying their strong position within the ever-competitive streaming market.

“Our long-standing partnership with Bedrock has been a key factor in the success of launching our new platform, M6+. Bedrock deeply understood our streaming vision and transformed it into practical innovations with remarkable ingenuity. We’re delighted to bring these advancements to our users in France,” said Henri de Fontaines, Member of the M6 Executive Board in charge of Strategy, Streaming, and Distribution.

As part of its enriched interactive viewing experience, M6+ is set to live-stream the Euro 2024 final, giving sports enthusiasts an immersive way to enjoy live sporting events with a data-rich video player displaying live stats updates and fan engagement components.

“The launch of M6+ is another amazing streaming milestone for the Bedrock and M6 teams. We at Bedrock are incredibly happy to have earned the confidence of one of Europe’s premiere media companies and to accompany them into the streaming future,” said Jonas Engwall, CEO of Bedrock.