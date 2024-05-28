DAZN boosts Serie A viewing experience with NVP

DAZN Italia has partneredwith NVP, a provider of TV and broadcasting content services, to create a more immersive and interactive Serie A experience for viewers.

NVP’s expertise in remote and cloud production, used by both Italian and international broadcasters and content producers, will streamline DAZN’s broadcast operations.

Starting next season, DAZN will establish its first virtual studio in Italy at NVP’s Innovation Hub located in Cologno Monzese, near Milan. This studio will leverage cutting-edge technology already used in major host broadcasting and OTT productions, including Serie A matches, the Olympics, and the WTA Women’s Tennis Circuit.

Beyond traditional pre-match and post-match shows filmed at stadiums, the virtual studio will transform Serie A coverage throughout matchday. By utilising virtual and augmented reality, viewers will experience a whole new way to analyse, debate, and interact with Serie A content.

DAZN (alongside Sky Italia) secured a new five-year broadcast deal with Serie A in October 2023. This €4.5 billion agreement grants DAZN streaming rights for all 10 Serie A matches per weekend, while Sky will broadcast three. This structure will remain in place from the 2024/25 season through the 2028/29 campaign.