Arrest in illegal Sky streaming case

A strike day has seen robust police work by the UK’s North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) targeting fraud and illegal streaming of premium Sky content to help defund and dismantle wider organised crime.

Officers executed a warrant on Coxwold Road in Stockton-on-Tees that is believed to be involved in an illegal streaming operation involving fraud and money laundering.

The specialist police operation resulted in a 52-year-old man being arrested under suspicion of supplying articles for use in fraud and money laundering. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers at the scene also seized a large quantity of clothing believed to be counterfeit.

Detective Sergeant James Woodcock, who works in NEROCU’s Proactive Economic Crime Team (PECT), said: “This action demonstrates the full extent of our resources and the intelligence at our disposal to take action against those breaking the law. While most people think paying for illegal streaming devices and services is a victimless crime – this couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“Illegal streaming services that supply entertainment and sports content via modified boxes, firesticks, and subscriptions, help fund wider organised crime such as human trafficking, child sexual exploitation, drug supply and other sinister crimes. We’re also warning users of the many other risks associated with illegal streaming, including fraud, scams, exposure to inappropriate content, viruses, and malware. Under the banner of Operation Sentinel we will continue to disrupt and tackle serious and organised crime here in the North East,” Woodcock added.

Matt Hibbert, Director of Anti-Piracy, UK and ROI at Sky, commented: “We’d like to thank the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit for taking robust action to tackle illegal streaming, bring those responsible to justice, and help keep consumers safe from risks of accessing illegal content.”