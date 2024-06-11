Max is now live and available to watch in France and Poland, completing Warner Bros Discovery’s (WBD) first wave of European launches that began in May. Following these latest launches, Max is available in 25 countries in Europe, spanning Iberia, France, Benelux, Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe and 65 countries and territories in total globally. An enhanced HBO Max has also launched in the Netherlands, and will launch in Belgium on July 1st, after an early access period starting immediately.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at WBD, commented: “Max’s global momentum continues to build as even more customers now have access to unparalleled quality content including HBO, Discovery, Warner Bros, DC, Eurosport and CNN. These international fan-favorites are complemented with meaningful, high quality local original programming. With over half the worldwide market still ahead of us, the globalisation of Max is only just beginning.”

The launch of Maxwill see the return of HBO Original House of the Dragon Season 2 (pictured) on June 17th in Europe. Later this year, The Penguin and Dune: Prophecy series arrive. The blockbuster Dune: Part Two movie is available now in addition to Barbie, Wonka, andthe Harry Potter collection from Warner Bros and Aquaman, Joker and The Batman from the DC Universe. HBO Originals include The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Euphoria, True Detective. Friends and Big Bang Theory from Warner Bros. Television and Discovery favourites include 90 Day Fiancé, Gold Rush and Naked and Afraid. CNN International is also live on Max in France and Poland ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate on June 27th.

A host of local content is available on Max. Local scripted projects coming to the service include French titles Black Lies, Malditos (working title), and an adaptation of the book Living with our Dead plus the docuseries Now or Never: FC Montfermeil. Polish originals include the final season of The Convict, The Thaw Season 2 from August and soon to premiere is The Easterngate, Lady Love and documentaries Hope, The King of Zanzibar and Skin Hunters.

Additionally, in all markets where Max is available in Europe, it is the only place to stream live every moment of Olympic Games Paris 2024. The Olympics are included in all subscription plans. Over the next 12 months subscribers can also watch world-class tennis including every match from the Australian Open, the US Open and the Laver Cup, with viewers in Poland, Belgium and the Netherlands also able to stream Roland-Garros and The Championships, Wimbledon, cycling’s Grand Tours – Giro d’Italia, La Vuelta a España, and the Tour de France in addition to the Tour de France Femmes, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and all major winter sports World Championship and World Cup events. Rights vary between countries.

Subscribers can choose from one of three base plans; Basic with Ads, Standard or the Premium plan for the ultimate viewing experience with 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos sound (as available), plus a Sports Add-On which may be added to any base plan. All plans offer full HD resolution. The Basic with Ads plan, which allows subscribers to access Max at a lower price with advertising, is available in 10 European countries: France, Monaco, Belgium, Poland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark Finland, and Romania.

Max is available on smart TVs (Samsung, LG and Android TV), via streaming devices (Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google Chromecast), game consoles (PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S), mobile and tablets (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Android), and online at Max.com. Max is also available through selected TV distribution partners in each country.

The latest launches build on WBD’s roll out of Max in the US, Latin America, and the Caribbean, and a first wave of European markets in May. Max arrives in Southeast Asia later this year.