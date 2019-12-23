Freeview Play nears 7m users

Connected TV service Freeview Play is marking the end of 2019 by claiming to be Britain’s fastest growing platform with almost 7 million users and over 9 million devices capable of receiving Freeview Play already in British homes.

Freeview also reports a significant growth spurt for Freeview’s mobile app, launched earlier in 2019, which has seen over 1 million users to date.

Plans for 2020 include an Accessible TV Guide which will launch on all connected Freeview Play devices at LCN 555, strengthening the platform’s commitment to offer everybody easy access to the best TV. Early next year, BritBox, the SVoD service created by the BBC and ITV, will begin rolling out, offering viewers the ability to top up their free viewing within the platform for the first time.



“There’s never been a better time to be a Freeview viewer,” declared Owen Jenkinson, Marketing Director, Freeview. “With more content available than ever and lots of new partnerships to look forward to in 2020, no wonder Freeview Play continues to grow.”