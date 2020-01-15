Data: Disney+ app 41m downloads

Two months after Disney’s launch of its Disney+ SVoD service, Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data confirms that the service’s mobile app has now been downloaded nearly 41 million times across the App Store and Google Play and has generated an estimated $97.2 million in user spending.

In a blog post, the app intelligence firm says the Disney+ had the best launch month of all comparable SVoD apps in terms of user spending, confirming that this also holds true when considering its second month post-launch. Disney+ generated $43.9 million during its second month, in addition to the $53.3 million it made during its first 30 days.

While competitors Netflix and Hulu predate available Sensor Tower Store’s data, it notes that, in comparison, Disney rival HBO Now grossed $23.7 million during its first 60 days—even when launching alongside a new season of its top programme, Game of Thrones—and Showtime grossed $1.2 million.

In terms of downloads, Disney+’s second month garnered 13.5 million, or 33 per cent, of the 40.9 million installs it has seen since launch. Comparatively, 29 per cent of HBO Now’s downloads during its first 60 days came from its second month. Showtime installs were more significantly front loaded, with only 16 per cent of its downloads during our 60-day analysis period occurring in its second month.

While its competitors launched within the United States only, Disney+ debuted, and is currently available, in five countries: the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. Even when taking only US figures into account, Disney+’s first 60-day period still exceeds that of its competitors: 84 per cent of its revenue and installs came from the US.

The firm says that while Disney+’s performance is impressive thus far, its flagship series, The Mandalorian, concluded its first season in late December, so Disney will need to prioritise releasing more original content of a similar calibre in order to retain its current subscribers and encourage new signups.