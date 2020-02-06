Google Fiber dropping linear TV

Google Fiber, part of the Access division of Alphabet Inc, which provides gigabit fibre broadband Internet and IPTV to a number of locations in the US, will no longer be offering a traditional linear TV product to its new subscribers, saying it is happy to help everyone explore other options to get their favourite programming the way TV is watched now.

In a blog post, the company notes that how people watch TV has changed. “You no longer need pricey bundles that force you into paying for channels you’ll never watch, taking away your choice and control. And you especially don’t need to be locked into one way to get TV in the face of continued price increases or contract battles when all you want to do is watch TV,” it says.

Suggesting that customers today just don’t need traditional TV, Google Fiber says it will no longer offer a linear TV product to new customers. “For our current TV customers, we know you have come to rely on Google Fiber TV and we will continue to provide you with traditional TV service. And we’ll be happy to help everyone explore other options to get their favourite programming the way TV is watched now — over the Internet, with the virtually unlimited choice and control online viewing provides,” it suggests.

Accordingly, the operator says it has added a second streaming service to its line-up: customers can sign up for fuboTV at the same time they sign up for their Google Fiber service. The partnership with fuboTV is in addition to one with YouTube TV, announced in December.