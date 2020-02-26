Hyperoptic tops UK broadband speed charts

Fibre-to-the-building Internet Service Provider Hyperoptic has been named the fastest broadband provider in the UK in the annual Broadband Genie home broadband awards.

Comparison site Broadband Genie’s analysis of 91,000 speed tests carried out in 2019 found Hyperoptic had an average download speed of 211Mbps and an average upload speed of 166Mbps.

But Hyperoptic wasn’t the only ISP to be recognised for its performance during 2019. Zen Internet won the award for fastest downloads in the superfast and standard broadband categories, while Sky Broadband was awarded for having the quickest superfast broadband upload speed, and Post Office won an award for its standard broadband upload speed.

“We love the fact that Broadband Genie has independently tested our network to its limits and found Hyperoptic to be the best on the market ultrafast for both upload and download speeds,” commented Charles Davies, Managing Director at Hyperoptic. “The beauty of our full-fibre broadband is that we can offer symmetrical speeds, with unmatched reliability and customer service. Our goal is both bold and simple – to pioneer the shift to full-fibre.”

“Hyperoptic offers a future-proof service for anyone lucky enough to be able to receive Fibre To The Premises (FTTP),” added Alex Tofts, Broadband Expert at Broadband Genie. “But while these ultrafast speeds are impressive, FTTP coverage is limited, so it’s also important to highlight the other winners in our speed awards. ADSL, Virgin Media, or Openreach FTTC broadband is capable of handling the needs of many households and is available to the majority of premises.

“Separating the speed results into categories has not only allowed us to highlight a wider range of providers, but also gives a more accurate representation of the broadband landscape in 2020, and the various technologies now available to UK homes.”