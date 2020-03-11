Disney, AMC Networks, WarnerMedia join Xandr

Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising company, is working with media and entertainment companies including AMC Networks, Disney, and WarnerMedia to enable data-driven, audience-based buying at scale for linear TV, through its strategic buying platform Xandr Invest.

For US advertisers, this latest evolution of Xandr Invest’s enhanced TV solutions offers new ways to plan and activate audiences more consistently across TV media owners. With Xandr Invest, US advertisers can now define a single audience across all participating TV media owners using Xandr data or Nielsen data, as well as customising with their own first- or third-party data. Xandr says rhis TV buying capability under the platform enables US advertisers to forecast estimated reach and frequency before they buy, and then measure delivery, reach, and frequency through holistic reporting metrics post-campaign.

“Xandr has seen significant advances in the penetration and adoption of our buy- and sell-side product suite in high priority European markets including the UK. While we innovate in premium video solutions across regions, we are taking a local approach to defining our strategic focus and partnerships,” said Daniel Clayman, Vice President & Managing Director, Northern Europe at Xandr. “As global markets move into advanced television advertising, Xandr will be ideally positioned to provide a tech platform for buyers, sellers and data providers.”

“Providing relevant advertising to interested consumers in a premium content environment is a top priority for the industry. Xandr Invest provides powerful technology and unique consumer insights that enable advertisers to reach consumers in an engaging way,” added Brian Lesser, CEO of Xandr. “Working with marquee media brands like AMC Networks, Disney, and our sister company WarnerMedia, will help us create a unified, data-enabled solution for advertisers, which is the future of TV buying.”