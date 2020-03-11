Spain: Movistar adds Disney+ to Fusión

Movistar has incorporated Disney+ content to its Fusión offer following the agreement earlier this week whereby The Walt Disney Company Iberia and Telefónica will make Movistar the strategic distributor for Disney+ in Spain.

From March 24th, Disney+ will be included in all Fusión packages featuring scripted content such as “Fusión Selección Plus Ficción, Fusión Total and Fusión Total Plus, and in general all those Fusion products that incorporate the Ficción package in their offer. Disney+ will give access to more than 1,000 movies, series and programmes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and much more.

From April 4th, Movistar+ will launch a new ‘Cine’ package which, among other products, will also include Disney+. As a promotional launch offer during six months, this package will have the same price that the current Cine package.

Movistar customers who have not signed up for any of these modalities can access Disney+ by signing up at Movistar stores, 1004, movistar.es and the Mi Movistar App, for any Fusión product that includes Disney+.

All Movistar customers with these products will have, as of March 24th, a 3-month period to activate the Disney+ service.