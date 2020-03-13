Connected TV World Summit now ‘virtual’ event

In light of the UK government announcement regarding the next stages of its response to the Coronavirus situation and travel bans and/or restrictions on delegates, organisers have made the decision to reposition the Connected TV World Summit scheduled for March 18th as a virtual and digital event only.

“Unfortunately this means that we will no longer be admitting delegates into the venue due to health and safety reasons,” says Mediatel Events. “However, you can register to view the streamed content at this link www.connectedtvsummit.com/live-streaming-registration.”

Mediatel Events will be announcing dates for the rescheduled two-day event very shortly which is likely to be in London at the end of October 2020. Any tickets purchased for next week’s event will be automatically transferred to the new event.

Details of the digital agenda in due course. All content will also be made available after the event to view online if delegates are unable to watch in real time.