Report: Disney+ hits 5m European downloads on day 1

The Disney+ SVoD platform attracted 5 million downloads in one day when it launched on March 24th in seven new European markets – Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the UK – according to estimates from app insights specialist App Annie.

With many Europeans on lockdown at home, many with children looking to be entertained, this launch comes at a time when people are even more inclined to stream content.



Disney+ is due to roll out in France on April 4th, and additional Western European markets in the summer of 2020, followed by Latin-America and Asia-Pacific.

So far in 2020, Disney+ is the 7th ranked non-gaming app by consumer spend worldwide — particularly impressive considering that this performance was based on only 5 markets, with the US being the main driver of consumer spend. The launch in Europe should result in further movement up the ranks.