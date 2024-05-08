Mediaset rejoins UTECA

Spanish TV group Mediaset, operator of Tele 5 and Cuatro among others, has again become a member of Spain’s private TV association UTECA.

The company pulled out of the Association five years ago during the leadership of former CEO Paolo Bassile for “profound disagreements” with some of the association’s other members.

Now, with new CEO Alessandro Salem at the helm of Mediaset, the group has rejoined the UTECA which it founded with Atresmedia in 1998 to defend the interests of FTA private TV channels in the country.

“With the entry of Mediaset we gain muscle and representation at a key moment for the sector, in which we claim the social and economic relevance of free-to-air television. Together we will continue to demand the need for homogeneous regulation with the large video sharing platforms and social networks,” stated the UTECA Board of Directors.

UTECA is now formed by Mediaset, Atresmedia, Net TV, Veo TV, Ten, Trece, Real Madrid TV and Dkiss.