BritBox app on LG Smart TVs

BritBox, the SVoD service created by the BBC and UK commercial PSB ITV, is now available on LG Smart TVs, specifically those manufactured from 2014. Users can find the app in the LG content store.

BritBox is now widely accessible on TV streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google Chromecast, and through an extensive range of Smart TVs from manufacturers including Samsung, Panasonic, Toshiba, JVC, Hitachi, Bush and more. BritBox will be adding support for other Freeview Play Smart TVs and YouView devices in the next few months and is also available to watch on PC and Mac at britbox.co.uk and via Apple and Android smartphones and tablets.

The streaming service offers the biggest collection of British box sets with the finest home-grown talent, including Downton Abbey, Midsomer Murders, Gavin & Stacey, Cold Feet, Classic Doctor Who, Only Fools and Horses, Shetland, Broadchurch, Vera and much, much more.

BritBox also offers expert curation and playlists that will enable TV fans to easily find programmes they know and discover new favourites via the web, mobile, tablet, and connected TVs.

“LG is a fantastic connected TV partner, and we are excited that even more people will be able to enjoy the biggest box of British box-sets here on BritBox,” declared Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD and Chief Creative & Brand Officer BritBox.

“We’re delighted to bring BritBox to our customers, giving them access to an even wider variety of entertainment content,” added Carolyn Anderson, Marketing Director at LG Electronics UK.