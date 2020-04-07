Study reveals most in-demand lockdown genres

Content demand data specialist Parrot Analytics has tracked increases and decreases in demand for various content genres since the global Covid-19 pandemic gave rise to lockdowns around the world. Its resultant study shows differences in genre trends between the US and Europe, as well as between specific European markets.

For the US study, Parrot Analytics compared the two weeks before March 16, to the two weeks after, to gauge the increases and decreases in particular genres and sub-genres of content. In the US, demand for Fantasy Drama increased the most, followed by School Age content and Teen Sitcoms. One of the genres that decreased in demand the most was Late Night Talk Shows.

Within the rising genres are both new seasons of series and old favourites. The top three shows in the Fantasy Drama category over the period were Game of Thrones, Roswell New Mexico and Motherland: Fort Salem. Among the largest decliners in demand are shows that had production disrupted by Covid-19, such as Saturday Night Live, the late night talk shows and reality shows such as The Bachelorette.

For the European study, Parrot Analytics looked at the two weeks before March 9th compared to the two weeks after. Across Europe, demand for Action Animation and Children’s Content increased the most, while Crime Dramas and Sitcoms decreased the most.

The European study also broke down the differences in demand within specific European markets:

In Italy, the European country hardest hit by Covid-19, demand for Thrillers and comfort viewing content genres such as Romantic Drama, Nature Documentary and Musical Drama rose the most. Demand for Sitcoms decreased the most.

In France, the Teen Sitcom genre increased the most in demand, but demand for Crime Drama significantly dropped.

In the United Kingdom, there was a surge in demand for Action Animation and a decline in demand for Crime Drama.

In Germany, demand for Apocalyptic Drama surged, while demand for Crime Drama plummeted.

In Spain, demand for Apocalyptic Drama rose and Crime Dramas fell.

“For the US and Europe we can see that viewers staying at home during the lockdowns are consuming more escapist content like Fantasy Drama and Action Animation, which stands to reason,” said Steve Langdon, Director of EMEA for Parrot Analytics. “But there are more complex behaviours at play for some of the increases in demand. Take Apocalyptic Drama in the US and Italy, for example. These are the kinds of shows that you wouldn’t expect to be widely viewed during a crisis like this, but they actually showed an increase in weekly demand just ahead of the lockdown date in both countries.”

Parrot Analytics’ measurement of global demand for television shows includes social media engagement, video streaming and peer-to-peer protocols, photo sharing, blogging, and research platforms, capturing, weighing, and combining all different touch points into a single TV content demand measurement. The Demand Expressions metric represents the total audience demand being expressed for any title across all platforms, in any market, around the world.