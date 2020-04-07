Survey: 44% of US with vMVPD switched from pay-TV

Consumer research from Leichtman Research Group (LRG) found that of US households that currently have a live streaming vMVPD pay-TV service (virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributors, like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV NOW), 44 per cent switched directly from a traditional (cable, satellite, or Telco) pay-TV service, and 26 per cent also have a traditional service. In addition, 18 per cent switched from another vMVPD service, and 12 per cent were most recently non-subscribers to any type of pay-TV service. This distribution is similar to last year.
Overall, 18 per cent of adults ages 18-44 currently have a vMVPD service – compared to 9 per cent of ages 45 and above. Ages 18-44 now account for 65 per cent of adults in the US that have a vMVPD pay-TV service.
These findings are based on an online survey of 6,462 households from throughout the US.
Other related findings include:
“More than ever, consumers are exploring the trade-offs between traditional and vMVPD pay-TV services—along with an increasing number of streaming options—to find the combination of content and cost that best meets their needs,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. “Younger adults and those with more people and TVs in the household have thus far proven to be most attracted to the lower-cost and lower-channel vMVPD options.”
