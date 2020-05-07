TiVo launches TiVo Stream 4K

May 7, 2020
Suggesting that the move marks the company’s transformation from a trusted DVR provider to a streaming market innovator, providing one destination for all your home entertainment, TiVo has confirmed the retail availability of TiVo Stream 4K, providing customers with what it says is the market’s first unifying streamer, suggesting it is the ultimate streaming device that brings together shows and movies from your favourite platforms, live or streaming, on one screen.

Consumers can access live television from SLING TV alongside their favourite streaming video services such as Netflix and Prime Video. And with TiVo’s own TiVo+ content catalogue, there is less scrolling and more watching. First unveiled at CES Las Vegas 2020, TiVo Stream 4K is now available at TiVo.com with an introductory price of $49.99 (€46.30) and a free 7-day trial of SLING TV for new subscribers.

“At a time when viewers are streaming more than ever across a sea of platforms, TiVo Stream 4K integrates that content with recommendation and search features to make it easier to find, watch and enjoy the best news, entertainment and sports from today’s most popular services,” commented Dave Shull, president and CEO, TiVo. “After an incredibly positive reception from media and the wider industry at CES, we are delivering on our promise to launch TiVo Stream 4K, which is symbolic of our company’s transformation from a well-loved DVR provider to a pioneer in the streaming market.”

TiVo says the Stream 4K represents an evolution not only for TiVo and viewers, but also opens up new opportunities for content creators, content providers and advertisers to attract and engage new audiences. With its unifying and user-friendly interface, TiVo Stream 4K helps more people find and discover content they might not have before.

“Even with so much great entertainment content out there, millions of folks rely on SLING TV and live linear TV for breaking news, live sports and the latest season of their favourite shows,” noted Warren Schlichting, group president, SLING TV. “TiVo has taken search to the next level, making it more convenient for customers to take advantage of the value SLING TV offers.”

TiVo Stream 4K features:

  • Seamless integration with major streaming video services: By expanding TiVo’s existing partnerships and leveraging on the Google Play Store, TiVo Stream 4K provides seamless integration with numerous streaming video services, including Netflix, Prime Video and Google Play. This eliminates the need to toggle between multiple apps to access your favourite TV shows, and with TiVo’s intuitive search options and intelligent recommendations, consumers can easily find their favourite titles and discover new shows perfectly fit to their interests, all within one interface.
  • Preferred live streaming TV partner, SLING TV: TiVo’s user experience and personalised discovery features integrate seamlessly with the SLING TV app to provide a TV viewing experience that TiVo claims is truly unique when compared to any other streaming product on the market today. SLING TV content listings are surfaced via universal search and SLING TV customers can easily search for their favourite shows on the TiVo Stream 4K interface—or by speaking into their Voice Remote.
  • TiVo+, free streaming TV: TiVo+, TiVo’s own video network, delivers live streaming channels and thousands of movies and TV shows to viewers in an app-free environment, making them easy to find, watch and enjoy. TiVo Stream 4K users also have access to thousands of hours of free movies and TV shows as well as 49 free streaming channels from TiVo+ across news, sports, kids, food, music and comedy.
  • Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision HDR capabilities: TiVo Stream 4K includes the highest quality audio and video up to and including Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision HDR.
  • Ease of setup and use: The small device plugs into existing HDMI ports on TVs and combined with a streamlined version of TiVo’s ‘peanut’ remote control enabling conversational search, all you need is a broadband Internet connection to start streaming – no TiVo monthly subscription fees required.

