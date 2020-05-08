Spain: Pay-TV worst-rated service

Spaniards are not happy with pay-TV and regard their service as being the worst for lack of clarity in bills and prices.

The latest Panel de Hogares survey carried out by the CNMC reveals that 17.8 per cent of Spanish homes are “little or nothing satisfied” with the pay-TV service in the last quarter of 2019.

The confusion or lack of clarity in bills and the pricing structure are the main complaints. In addition, 14.9 per cent of Spaniards are dissatisfied with their fixed broadband.

The best-rated services are telephony and mobile Internet with a 60 per cent satisfaction rating.