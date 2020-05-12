NBCUniversal, Sky launch global ad offering

NBCUniversal and Sky have launched a new global business offering.

Advertising and partnership opportunities across both media companies, from Sky’s global IP to international news, will now be available for purchase through NBCUniversal’s One Platform. The companies said this will “enable marketers to leverage the unparalleled scale and content that only Comcast-NBCUniversal-Sky can provide with one easy way to optimise, plan, deliver and measure their investment.”

The heads of this new global division will be announced in the coming weeks, and will report into NBCUniversal Chairman Linda Yaccarino as well as partner closely with Sky Chief Business Officer Patrick Béhar.

A press release statement read: “The latest chapter in NBCUniversal and Sky’s partnership sees the companies create a new advertising solution, giving marketers access to the full breadth of premium content and advanced advertising capabilities that each bring to market, providing advertisers scaled content, technology, and partnership opportunities. Now, global brands and international marketers can connect with audiences across the largest portfolio of premium content in the US and access Europe’s leading media and entertainment company across all screens in a holistic partnership construct.”

NBCUniversal and Sky reach an audience that spans more than half a billion viewers every month in more than 160 countries.