Online TV boom in Italy

The Covid-19 lockdown in Italy has boosted online TV consumption, for a total of over 140.2 million hours viewed since March 9th.

The data comes from the Studio Frasi Observatory, which highlights the growth of the consumption of online services (such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, TimVision) and of the leading Italian TV channels online.

Leading demand is RAI, with 57.6 million viewing hours, of which 41.1 million were for VoD content. Mediaset had 43 million viewing hours, of which 24 million on-demand.

Since the introduction of the lockdown on March 9th, TV ratings in Italy have grown exponentially, especially in the first three weeks, reaching an average of 15.06 million viewers on the average day from March 23rd to 29th, or 48 per cent more than the same week in 2019.

After two months of lockdown, the TV ratings growth is attenuating with the tendency to settle on the values prior to the quarantine, according to Studio Frasi.

Figures from the week May 4th–10th indicate that the average TV audience was 11.75 million, which is the lowest of the nine weeks of quarantine.