beIN Sports scores MENA Bundesliga return

Global sports channel beIN Sports is set to welcome back German football live starting on May 16th with a host of Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 games for viewers to watch exclusively across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

With most live sport still on pause across the world as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, sports fans, football enthusiasts and families from across MENA are no doubt happy that the Bundesliga has taken extremely safe and calculated measures for games to resume – highlighting the importance of sport and entertainment in communities across the region.

beIN Sports’ Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 coverage will have all games live across its channels, with main studio coverage on beIN Sports HD1 and 5 for Arabic, beIN Sports HD11 for English, and beIN Sports HD14 for French, providing viewers with trilingual coverage.

beIN presenters, analysts and former players, including Wael Gomaa, Nabil Maaloul, Yousef Chippo, Tariq Al Jalahma, Hafid Darradji, Hatem Trabulsi, will host special guests in comprehensive and safe studio coverage, ensuring fans do not miss a moment of the new action whilst being updated with everything that has happened in the season so far.

This week’s Bundesliga coverage will also see football legends Arsene Wenger, Ruud Gullit and Marcel Desailly take part in the conversation as beIN Sports pundits to provide their expert commentary on the return of European football.

In anticipation of the return of the season, and to bring Bundesliga fans, new and old, back up to speed, beIN Sports will begin its coverage on May 14th with nonstop memorable games and programming starting from 12:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN Sports HD1 and HD5 in Arabic and beIN Sports HD11 for English.

beIN Sports will also broadcast for the first time 12 exclusive Bundesliga Documentaries as well as ‘Games Not to Forget’ with encounters between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich starting on May 15th at 22:30 Mecca Time (GMT +3).

beIN Sports’ daily Allo beIN programme will also broadcast dedicated Bundesliga content starting on May 15th at 23:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3), so those who haven’t watched the Bundesliga before can catch up on the action and by Saturday become a super fan of historic clubs such as Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund, or challengers such as RB Leipzig.

beIN Sports’ official Twitter and Instagram pages will also showcase live coverage of the games with reactions and comments from legends such as Mohamed Aboutrika, Wael Gomaa, Arsene Wenger, Ruud Gullit and others.

Matchday 26 of the Bundesliga kicks off between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 – which will be played on the May 16th on beIN Sports HD1, HD11 and HD15 starting with the Arabic studio at 15:30 Mecca Time (GMT +3), while HD5 will be broadcasting multi-game live coverage of all five of Saturday’s simultaneous kick offs (16:30 Mecca time) to keeps the viewer up-to-the-minute with the latest goals and highlights.

beIN Sports will continue its coverage of the Bundesliga’s return with the following live games this week:

RB Leipzig vs Sport-Club Freiburg May 16th, 15:30 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN Sports HD2, and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin on the same time on beIN Sports HD3

FC Augsburg vs VfL Wolfsburg May 16th, 15:30 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN Sports HD4, and Fortuna Düsseldorf vs SC Paderborn 07 on the same time on beIN Sports HD6

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach May 16th, 19:30 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN Sports HD1, HD11, HD14 and beIN 4K

Koln vs FSV Mainz 05 May 17th, 16:30 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN Sports HD1, HD11 and HD14

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich May 17th, 19:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN Sports HD1, HD11 and HD14

SV Werder Bremen vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen May 18th, 21:30 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN Sports HD1, HD11 and HD14

beIN operates in 43 countries globally, including 24 countries across the MENA region. With broadcast on satellite in 4K and Full HD, the beIN experience is also available on mobile, tablet, computer and other home devices through beIN Connect.