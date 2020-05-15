Report: Pirate stream links treble in lockdown

Major film titles have seen nearly three times as many links to illegal streams appearing online since the beginning of the lockdown period, reports UK intellectual property protection body FACT.

Analysis of specific films over the last six weeks reveals an increase across titles in illegal streaming links since people started staying at home, with the number of infringing links more than doubling from February to April.

“It’s no surprise that there’s been an increase in demand for content during the lockdown period, resulting in the inevitable increase in piracy, shown by the near trebling we’ve seen in streaming links,” commented Kieron Sharp, CEO of FACT. “However, it’s essential to remember that the only legal way of watching films is through the official providers. If you’re accessing content in any way that does not remunerate the content provider, this is not a grey area: it is illegal. This includes links to illegal streaming sites.”

“Every pirated link that we detect denies the rights holder of revenue they are entitled to and also threatens investment in future content. Piracy is any rights holder’s biggest competitor and with online audio-visual consumption the new normal, it’s never been more important to protect content. We’re continuing to work with studios to take down illegal streaming links and would encourage people to report any illegal sources they come across to Crimestoppers, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form,” he concluded.