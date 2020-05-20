Dailymotion returns to normal streaming quality

On March 20th, video sharing site Dailymotion made the decision to reduce the bandwidth required to broadcast videos on its platform to address the risk of network saturation.

The end of the confinement period in France marks the return to normal for the platform, which will again broadcast its videos in UHD definition, Full HD (1080p) and HD (720p).

“As network conditions improve, we will remove the definition limitation introduced in March, country by country,” stated Guillaume Clément, COO at Dailymotion. “The goal is to bring back the highest quality of viewing to our users worldwide by 20 May 2020”.