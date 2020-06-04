Report: US broadband traffic decreasing

Over 72 million homes and businesses across the US subscribe to broadband delivered by cable providers. With the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic, these connections are more important than ever, including home Wi-Fi networks, as many of daily activities move online.

To better explain how changing consumer demand is affecting network usage and performance, NCTA members and other providers are joining together to report key metrics during the pandemic.

Companies currently reporting include: Altice, CableOne, Charter, Comcast, Cox, GCI, Mediacom, Midco and Sjoberg’s.

The latest takeaways are:

National downstream peak growth showed a significant decrease of -6.1 per cent over last week. Overall, since March 1st, national downstream peak growth is up 9.1 per cent.

National upstream peak growth showed a slight decrease of -2.8 per cent over last week. Overall, since March 1st, national upstream peak growth is up 26.2 per cent.

Provider backbone networks have significant capacity and show no signs of congestion.

Upstream peak hours in many regions have shifted from late evening towards afternoon.

Wi-Fi data traffic and Wi-Fi calling are increasing as compared to mobile; networks are supporting more Wi-Fi-connected devices.