Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United will be the big Friday night game on June 19th, also on Sky Sports.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace will play on the evening of June 20th, and create history by being the first ever Premier League game to air live on the BBC.

All 92 remaining fixtures will be televised across Sky Sports, BBC, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video.

Dates and TV times have also been set for the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Full schedule

Weds 17th June

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports

Man City vs Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports

Fri 19th June

Norwich vs Southampton (6pm) Sky Sports

Tottenham vs Manchester United (8pm) Sky Sports

Sat 20th June

Watford vs Leicester (12.30pm) BT Sport

Brighton vs Arsenal (3pm) BT Sport

West Ham vs Wolves (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (7.45pm) BBC

Sun 21st June

Newcastle vs Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Sports

Aston Villa vs Chelsea (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Everton vs Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports

Mon 22nd June

Man City vs Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports

Tues 23rd June

Southampton vs Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports

Tottenham vs West Ham (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Weds 24th June

Manchester United vs Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports

Newcastle vs Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport

Norwich vs Everton (6pm) BBC

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Thurs 25th June

Burnley vs Watford (6pm) Sky Sports

Leicester vs Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports

Chelsea vs Man City (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Wolves vs Bournemouth (8.15pm) BT Sport

Sat 27th June

Sheffield United vs Arsenal (FA Cup) (5pm) BT Sport

Norwich vs Manchester United (FA Cup) (8.15pm) BBC

Sun 28th June

Aston Villa vs Wolves (12pm) BT Sport

Leicester vs Chelsea (FA Cup) (2.30pm) BT Sport

Newcastle vs Man City (FA Cup) (6pm) BBC

Watford vs Southampton (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Mon 29th June

Crystal Palace vs Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime

Tues 30th June

Brighton vs Manchester United (6pm) Sky Sports

Sheffield United vs Tottenham (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Weds 1st July

Bournemouth vs Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports

Everton vs Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports

West Ham vs Chelsea (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Thurs 2nd July

Arsenal vs Norwich (6pm) BT Sport

Man City vs Liverpool (8.15pm) Sky Sports