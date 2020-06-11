Alliance to accelerate ATSC 3.0 deployment

A number of leading broadcast and cable media solution providers have launched the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance, a worldwide coalition of developers and manufacturers aimed at helping accelerate the industry’s evolution toward next-generation broadcast and OTT television systems.

The joint announcement of the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance comes from companies on the leading edge of ATSC 3.0 next-generation TV technology, including BitRouter, DigIt Signage Technologies, Digital Alert Systems, Enensys Technologies, Hitachi-Comark, Triveni Digital, and Verance.

Alliance members are pooling their cross-industry expertise to collaborate, implement standards, and create best practices to help broadcasters accelerate their transformation toward next-generation ATSC 3.0 systems. Members will also strive for increased interoperability and the development of innovative solutions that will provide the industry with enhanced information capabilities and streamlined deployment.

The Alliance’s initial objective is to ensure the successful deployment of enhanced emergency information solutions across the ATSC 3.0 ecosystem, including next-generation Advanced Emergency Information applications, enhanced media display for the Emergency Alert System, and accessible emergency information audio.

“This is a time of significant transformation, and forward-thinking companies are exploring how to leverage new technology areas like ATSC 3.0,” commented Edward Czarnecki, chairman of the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance. “This strategic alliance is a true game-changer for the industry, enabling the entire ecosystem to collaborate together and promote innovation. Alliance members will help shape the advanced information solutions that are part of next-generation TV, beginning with advanced emergency information services.”

The NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance has laid out its first set of strategic initiatives and objectives. They are:

To present a common industry voice on advanced video/media information issues.

To promote knowledge of industry solutions for advanced broadcast and OTT services, initially focusing on emergency information and related services.

To facilitate interoperability across Alliance members.

To coordinate with industry standards-making bodies and government policy-making agencies to drive the adoption of advanced solutions, including next-generation emergency information capabilities, across the industry.

The founding members of the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance represent the spectrum of the next-generation video ecosystem. They include: