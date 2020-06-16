LG LED Cinema Display theatre opens

LG Electronics says it is wowing moviegoers in Taiwan with the opening of the world’s first movie theatre equipped with LG LED Cinema Display technology featuring Dolby’s cinema server solution and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

In collaboration with Taiwan’s leading theatre chain, Showtime Cinemas, the futuristic theatre is also the first in the market to replace completely the projector with LED technology.

LG and Dolby Laboratories closely collaborated to integrate Dolby’s Integrated Media Server (IMS3000) with LG’s LED Cinema Display. Dolby’s IMS3000 allows movies to play in full Dolby Atmos to produce a wide soundstage that surrounds the audience by projecting sounds corresponding to the movement and position of objects on the screen.

According to LG, pairing Dolby Atmos with the vibrant, lifelike images of LG’s LED Cinema Display creates a more immersive experience that makes going to the movies even more memorable and magical.

At 14 meters wide and seven meters high, the LG screen produces finely-detailed 4K images, and unlike conventional digital projectors, LG says system ensures excellent picture quality across the entire surface without any distortion.

LG claims that because of its ability to control each individual pixel, LG LED Cinema Display guarantees a superior contrast ratio and accurate colour reproduction. Furthermore, LG LED Cinema Display meets the highest standards for content security and Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) certification.

“Our intent is to elevate the movie-going experience beyond what consumers have become accustomed to,” said Paik Ki-mun, head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “We’re confident that the advanced technologies behind LG LED Cinema Display and Dolby solutions will grow our share of the growing LED cinema market.”

“We are excited about our collaboration with LG Electronics to bring our combined expertise to movie goers in Taiwan,” said Jed Harmsen, vice president of Cinema & Content Solutions at Dolby Laboratories, Inc. “With the lifelike images created by LG’s LED Cinema Display and the immersive audio delivered by Dolby Atmos, moviegoers will be able to enjoy an elevated and thoroughly captivating cinematic experience.”