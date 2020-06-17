64% of US broadband users visit CNN in May

As the news continued to impact people all around the globe, users continued to turn to CNN across platforms for reliable and trusted news and information.

In the US, May 2020 saw 172 million unique visitors to CNN’s digital properties – 64 per cent of the US population with internet access. It is the third largest month for U.S. unique visitors in CNN history behind only March and April 2020.

Globally, April 2020 registered 234 million unique visitors to CNN Digital properties – an increase of nearly 70 million users from one year ago, according to Comscore (April 2020 data is the most current available for global traffic).

CNN says its historic audience interest throughout 2020 to date far outpaces all competitors digitally, with CNN holding the #1 position in May 2020 in the key categories of global news, domestic unique visitors, mobile news, multiplatform video, and millennial audience (April 2020 data is the most current available for both global traffic and multiplatform video rankings). CNN has retained the #1 position for nearly 4 consecutive years for US unique visitors, 5 years for video and more than one year for global unique visitors.