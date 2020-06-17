Philo adds STARZ, EPIX

US SVoD service Philo is adding premium networks EPIX and STARZ to its line-up of entertainment, lifestyle and knowledge-based programming. These networks will be available for an additional monthly fee to all new and existing subscribers.

Philo’s standard subscription package includes more than 50 channels from popular networks including A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, ID, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, OWN, Tastemade and WE TV, for a $20 (€17.76) per month subscription.

Philo customers will have access to subscribe to this additional line-up of networks including the flagship EPIX network and its on-demand library for $6 per month, with initial promotion pricing of $3 per month for the first three months. Similarly, STARZ will include its flagship STARZ network and thousands of on-demand options for $9 per month, after an initial promotion pricing of $5 per month for the first three months when customers subscribe to these services before July 13th.

“We are excited to provide these premium entertainment brands to our service as they have been consistently requested by our subscribers,” commented Mike Keyserling, COO and Head of Content Acquisition at Philo. “In these challenging times, we remain committed to offering high-quality entertainment content at a considerable value and with the addition of EPIX and STARZ we continue to deliver on this commitment.”

To access EPIX and STARZ, new customers can trial and subscribe, free for seven days, to get started and begin watching within seconds. Existing Philo subscribers can also add these premium offerings at philo.com as well. Once customers subscribe, they will receive access to programming including EPIX’s critically-acclaimed dramas Belgravia, Godfather of Harlem, and the upcoming docuseries Helter Skelter. Additionally, STARZ will be featuring hits such as the original series Hightown, Outlander,” and the upcoming Power spinoffs.

Philo currently offers 58 channels for $20 and allows three separate streams on three different devices; everyone who shares the account can create their own profile and have their own sign-in credentials, saved shows, and viewing history.

Philo features a streamlined interface, intelligent search, and the ability to easily send favourite shows to friends. All Philo subscribers can watch their favourite shows live from wherever they are in the US on most web, mobile, and TV streaming devices, including Apple TV, FireTV and Roku. Additionally, subscribers can take advantage of 30-day unlimited-storage DVR at no additional cost, and watch more than 50,000 shows and movies on demand.