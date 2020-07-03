Movistar adds Picture in Picture feature

Spain’s largest pay TV operator Movistar has launched Picture in Picture (PIP) functionality to allow UHD STB-equipped fibre optic subscribers to watch two channels at the same time on the same screen.

The PIP functionality enables users to watch one channel on full screen and a second channel on a small window in the upper right corner, in standard definition and without audio. The feature also allows to users change the chosen channels and turn the second channel on the small window into the main channel on full screen.



The functionality becomes active through the mini guide (miniguía) via the option Enventanar Canal.

The feature was presumably designed with sport in mind, with viewers able to keep an eye on in-play scores and moments of drama whilst giving more attention to a second programme.