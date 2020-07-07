Hamilton draws over 750,000 new Disney+ subs

A filmed version of the Hamilton Broadway theatre production premiered to much fanfare on the Disney+ streaming platform on July 3rd.

Consequently, the Disney+ app was downloaded 752,451 times globally between July 3rd and July 5th, including 458,796 times in the US alone, according to a report in Variety, citing analytics firm Apptopia.

It means US downloads were 74 per cent higher than the average of the four weekends in June 2020 over comparable time periods (Friday through Sunday).

Globally, where the Disney+ service was also boosted by the premiere of Frozen II (which was already available in the US), downloads were 46.6 per cent higher than the average of the four prior Friday-Sunday totals. (NB: The global data excludes Japan and India)

Disney reported in May that it had 54.5 million Disney+ subscribers globally.



In the build up to the launch of Hamilton and Frozen II, Disney+ scrapped its 7 day free trial offer as it sought to secure as many new paying subscribers as possible. Time will tell how many of those stick around.

The launch of Hamilton on the platform was brought forward by some 12 months following the closure of Broadway theatres amid the Covid-19 pandemic.