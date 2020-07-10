Research: Netflix binges cost over £2bn in energy use

Consumers spend more than £2 billion (€2.23bn) globally to cover the electricity needed to watch Netflix for an average of two hours per day according to research from comparison and switching service Uswitch.com.

The research took global costs per KWh and average television energy consumption to calculate the total cost of energy used to watch two hours of Netflix per day, based on global Netflix subscriber numbers. Two hours per day is the average usage – though lockdown may well have increased the time spent watching.

According to the study, the total amount spent on watching Netflix per year is £2,120,503,521.30.

Energy costs per KWh and subscriber numbers differ between countries; the table below shows the top 10 countries by total Netflix cost:

Country # of Subscribers Annual Cost (Country) 1 United States 60,103,000 £788,546,852.28 2 United Kingdom 11,073,894 £245,873,114.79 3 Germany 5,774,730 £192,324,062.18 4 Brazil 9,624,550 £126,273,374.16 5 Spain 4,529,200 £109,703,564.88 6 France 5,661,500 £108,560,819.41 7 Japan 3,707,463 £82,316,615.62 8 Canada 7,133,490 £79,192,260.90 9 Netherlands 3,328,962 £60,474,090.14 10 New Zealand 2,264,600 £45,709,818.70

The cost per person is dictated by the cost per KWh of electricity in the country and the total number of Netflix subscribers. The table below shows the top 10 countries by per-person cost:

Country # of Subscribers Annual Cost (Per Person) 1 Denmark 927,354 £34.31 2 Germany 5,774,730 £33.30 3 Belgium 894,731 £28.26 4 Italy 1,585,220 £27.25 5 Ireland 283,075 £26.24 6 Portugal 248,010 £26.24 7 Spain 4,529,200 £24.22 8 Austria 645,411 £23.21 9 United Kingdom 11,073,894 £22.20 10 Japan 3,707,463 £22.20

Based on the cost per KWh in each country, the number of viewers of each show** and the length of five of the most watched shows of 2019 in hours, how much each country spent watching each show can be seen:

Country Orange is the New Black You Umbrella Academy Dead To Me Stranger Things United States £389,032,582.88 £25,397,617.34 £16,823,529.36 £6,007,671.06 £23,618,963.97 United Kingdom £121,302,434.51 £7,919,112.56 £5,245,666.19 £1,873,223.88 £7,364,518.95 Germany £94,883,806.14 £6,194,397.86 £4,103,205.15 £1,465,251.81 £5,760,589.98 Brazil £62,297,448.47 £4,067,028.90 £2,694,023.58 £962,034.02 £3,782,205.54 Spain £54,122,670.17 £3,533,346.38 £2,340,509.18 £835,794.26 £3,285,898.03 France £53,558,892.35 £3,496,540.68 £2,316,128.87 £827,088.07 £3,251,669.92 Japan £40,611,214.79 £2,651,264.03 £1,756,212.70 £627,142.38 £2,465,589.93 Canada £39,069,802.53 £2,550,634.41 £1,689,555.06 £603,338.98 £2,372,007.64 Netherlands £29,835,121.93 £1,947,757.19 £1,290,205.68 £460,731.58 £1,811,351.29 New Zealand £22,551,112.57 £1,472,227.66 £975,212.16 £348,247.61 £1,369,124.18 Italy £21,310,801.38 £1,391,255.14 £921,575.49 £329,093.99 £1,293,822.35 Poland £17,874,071.97 £1,166,891.57 £772,955.76 £276,021.98 £1,085,171.48 Sweden £16,664,414.30 £1,087,920.23 £720,644.69 £257,341.73 £1,011,730.68 Denmark £15,698,962.09 £1,024,891.61 £678,894.16 £242,432.65 £953,116.10 Belgium £12,473,748.70 £814,336.67 £539,421.34 £192,627.00 £757,306.80 Switzerland £8,637,078.11 £563,863.32 £373,506.34 £133,378.86 £524,374.68 Finland £8,083,292.75 £527,709.98 £349,558.16 £124,826.98 £490,753.24 Austria £7,391,127.14 £482,522.61 £319,625.78 £114,138.15 £448,730.45 India £7,216,356.02 £471,112.85 £312,067.89 £111,439.23 £438,119.74 Colombia £6,515,020.01 £425,326.80 £281,738.95 £100,608.79 £395,540.19 Ireland £3,664,555.79 £239,236.99 £158,471.98 £56,590.24 £222,482.68 Portugal £3,210,620.80 £209,602.29 £138,841.77 £49,580.30 £194,923.36 Peru £2,697,115.45 £176,078.58 £116,635.48 £41,650.45 £163,747.40 Chile £2,577,028.74 £168,238.84 £111,442.38 £39,796.00 £156,456.69 Turkey £1,982,436.08 £129,421.43 £85,729.51 £30,613.95 £120,357.75 Romania £970,888.83 £63,383.54 £41,985.63 £14,993.04 £58,944.65 South Africa £774,229.80 £50,544.85 £33,481.20 £11,956.11 £47,005.08 Greece £699,477.34 £45,664.70 £30,248.57 £10,801.74 £42,466.70 Argentina £452,150.01 £29,518.18 £19,553.01 £6,982.37 £27,450.95

**Netflix doesn’t publish country-specific viewer figures, so we took global viewer figures and multiplied them by the percentage of total subscribers in that country to calculate the number of viewers per country.

“Lockdown has almost certainly impacted global spend on home energy and people will be thinking more about how the small things they do to use electricity in their home contributes to the bigger picture when it comes to their annual bills,” commented Sarah Broomfield, energy expert at Uswitch.

“Noting that energy costs are so different around the world, we wanted to explore the relative cost of common activities to understand how those differences impact us on a practical level. We encourage home energy users to regularly review their energy bills to identify any savings and to compare energy prices annually to ensure they’re getting the best deal possible.”