Survey: UK likes streaming, but wants cinema return

Research has revealed the UK’s viewing preferences during lockdown – and highlighted that consumers are keen to get back into cinemas as we adjust to the ‘new normal’.

The findings come via a wide-ranging survey of over 3,000 pop culture fans in the UK undertaken by agency Experience12. Data was collected between June 25th and July 2nd through MCM Comic Con online channels.

The survey revealed that 61 per cent of respondents prefer watching films to TV – which is backed up by the fact that two-thirds (66 per cent) say they will be heading to their nearest cinema within two months of venues re-opening. A further 11 per cent said that they would go to watch a movie within three months.

The most anticipated theatrical releases have also been revealed via the research:

Top 10 Most Anticipated Films

Wonder Woman 1984 Bill & Ted Face the Music A Quiet Place Part II Tenet Mulan The King’s Man The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Monster Hunter Candyman The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run



TV has, however, been incredibly important to consumers during lockdown – and remains so, with most people still spending more time at home.

Streaming services in general are consumers’ favourite way to view content, with 90 per cent opting for this format, compared to 4 per cent preferring on-demand TV and just 3 per cent choosing live TV.

Unsurprisingly, veteran streaming service Netflix leads the way in terms of subscriptions, with 92 per cent of respondents accessing this service, followed by Amazon Prime Video at 72 per cent.

Disney+ has enjoyed a fast uptake, with 62 per cent of respondents subscribing to the service, no doubt thanks to it boasting some of the biggest IP in entertainment, but also due to its discount launch campaign during the early weeks of the pandemic. Indeed, 47 per cent of the sample audience said that they had subscribed to Disney+ during lockdown.

In terms of on-demand TV services, the BBC iPlayer is way ahead, with 47 per cent of respondents claiming it as their favourite, compared to All 4 at 24 per cent, Sky Go at 14 per cent and ITV Hub at just 3 per cent.

Netflix remains top when it comes to content, with 54 per cent of the TV, film and games fans claiming that the service makes the best TV shows. HBO came in at second place with 21 per cent of votes, with both Amazon Prime Video and the BBC also applauded for their output.

TV Series Most Excited About

The Mandalorian S2 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier The Boys S2 The Great British Bake Off RuPaul’s Drag Race Adventure Time: Distant Lands Doom Patrol S2 Lovecraft Country Hanna S2 Truthseekers

“Home entertainment has provided a lifeline for people during the lockdown – and still now, with many still spending much more time at home,” said Experience12 Managing Director Chris Whittle.

“Netflix, Amazon Prime and now Disney+ are keeping the nation entertained and, while our research shows that Netflix retains the crown (and, indeed, The Crown) when it comes to the best content, it’s interesting to see that it’s actually output from Amazon Prime and Disney+, such as The Mandalorian S2, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Boys S2 which are the most anticipated.

“Meanwhile, it’s clear to see that pop culture fans are keen to get back to the cinema as soon as they can. Superhero movies are, as ever, what fans are looking forward to the most. But what’s interesting is that – while 79 per cent of our respondents claim to prefer Marvel over 21 per cent who prefer DC – the top two most anticipated movies come from the DC comic stable, namely Wonder Woman 1984 and Bill & Ted Face The Music.”