Insight TV originals on Prime Video

Insight TV, the leading millennial-focused producer, distributor and broadcaster, is making eight of its original series available via Amazon Prime Video.

Available immediately, Amazon Prime Video members in the K, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Philippines, South Africa and 55 other territories around the world will have access to the following series:

Access All Areas – Adventurer Francesca Chiorando travels the globe to discover some of the world’s most-challenging and terrifying places; uncovering fascinating stories.

Dracula: Escape the Castle – Two teams are trapped overnight and must find their way out of Dracula’s castle by locating the key through mental and physical challenges.

Hunting Fish – Thom Hunt is a great fisherman with many years of experience, but now he leaves his comfort zone behind to test himself as an angler.

King of the Hammers: The Ultra4 Saga – This reality series is based around the US off-road competition that combines desert racing, rock crawling and high emotions.

MTB Heroes: Trailblazers – This documentary series introduces viewers to the sport of mountain biking through its riders and their passion that has turned the sport into a lifestyle.

Road to Gymkhana Grid – This feature documentary follows eight world-class drivers as they journey to South Africa to compete in the world drifting championship.

Around the World in 80 Tricks – Starring magicians Magical Bones and Pete Heat, this series showcases their unique brand of trickery on the streets of Europe and Asia.

“Amazon Prime Video is known and respected the around the world and to have Insight TV shows included on the service is a great way to introduce our content to new audiences and expand the distribution of our incredible unscripted programmes,” said Jack Solesbury, Head of Content and Format Sales, Insight TV