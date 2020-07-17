NBA and VIDAA sign multiyear partnership

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and VIDAA have announced a multiyear partnership to make NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service, available for purchase on all Hisense and Toshiba TVs through the VIDAA smart TV platform.

Beginning with the 2020-21 NBA season, more than 20 million users of VIDAA-enabled smart TVs across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East will be able to purchase NBA League Pass and watch hundreds of live NBA games each season through the VIDAA platform.

“I am proud that we teamed up with the NBA since it is one of the most popular leagues in the world,” said Guy Edri, EVP of Business Development for VIDAA platform. “Our mission is to bring the finest sports entertainment – both global and local – to fans at the touch of a button. We will enable the best experience for our consumers and NBA fans in every corner of the world.”

“We’re excited to offer NBA League Pass to VIDAA subscribers and provide another platform for our international fans to experience the excitement of NBA basketball,” said NBA SVP, Global Media Distribution and Business Operations, Matt Brabants. “VIDAA’s vast reach and strong commitment to promoting NBA League Pass will help us continue to grow the game of basketball in priority markets around the world.”

NBA League Pass provides live and on-demand access to an entire season of NBA games in HD with live stats, alternative audio and multiple viewing options. Subscribers will have access to League Pass’ Next-Generation game viewing enhancements, including new camera angles, multiple in-language streams, celebrity influencer commentary, in-depth analytics and statistical graphics, and social media integration. VIDAA users will have the option to purchase a variety of subscription packages based on their location.